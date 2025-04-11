The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on the results of the second UN assessment mission in preparation for LLDC-3

On 10 April 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a briefing on the results of the second UN assessment mission to prepare for LLDC-3.

The briefing was attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of UN specialised agencies, as well as representatives of local media.

During the briefing, the results of the UN assessment mission on preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC-3), scheduled to be held in the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” in August 2025, were discussed.

It was noted that the Government of Turkmenistan is carrying out comprehensive protocol, organisational and analytical work in preparation for the event. Detailed information was also provided on the structure of the Conference programme, including thematic sessions, forums and round tables.

The participants of the briefing emphasised the importance of the event on a global scale, discussed in detail the key aspects of the agenda, as well as the development of the Outcome Document and other Conference materials. ///MFA Turkmenistan