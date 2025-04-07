Chairman of the Department for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Türkiye Abdullah Eren on an official visit to Ashgabat

Since April 7, Head of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) Abdullah Eren has been on an official visit to Ashgabat. During the visit, a number of important meetings are planned with representatives of the Turkmen government and educational institutions.

The program of the visit includes negotiations with the Minister of Culture and the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, as well as meetings with the rectors of five leading universities in the country. In addition, on Wednesday, Eren intends to visit the historic city of Merv, one of the most important cultural centers in the region.

During his stay in Ashgabat, Abdullah Eren gave interviews to the press. He noted that about 29,000 students from Turkmenistan are currently studying in Türkiye.

According to him, YTB continues to actively work to increase this number through a system of interviews with potential students.

“Within the framework of the Turkish Scholarships program, 100 students from Turkmenistan are currently studying in Türkiye. This year we plan to provide at least 100 more such scholarships,” Eren emphasized.

He also recalled that since 1992, Türkiye has provided educational scholarships to more than 3,000 students from Turkmenistan, expressing confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

“The educational ties between our countries will only strengthen,” he assured. ///nCa, 7 April 2025