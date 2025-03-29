Turkmenistan and Russia discuss issues of interstate humanitarian cooperation

On 28 March 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, met with Inna Svyatenko, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Advancing International Initiatives for Children.”

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of interstate humanitarian cooperation, paying special attention to the activities of the Charitable Foundation and its role in strengthening the traditional bonds of friendship between Turkmenistan and Russia.

Ms. Atabayeva stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of science, education and healthcare, expressing gratitude to the Russian leadership on behalf of National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Ms. Svyatenko, in turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit Turkmenistan and noted the high level of development of partnership between the two countries in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

The main task of the Charitable Foundation is to protect children’s health and achieve humanitarian goals. The Foundation’s activities contribute to ensuring the harmonious development of young Turkmen citizens, allowing them to feel cared for and take their rightful place in society.

Special attention was paid to the Foundation’s activities in providing humanitarian assistance to various countries around the world. In particular, the importance of the humanitarian assistance to children affected by the natural disaster in the Primorsky Territory of Russia was emphasized.

Ms. Svyatenko expressed gratitude for the opportunity to exchange views on the large-scale activities of the Foundation, which enjoys great prestige not only in the region, but throughout the world.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further strengthening of fruitful humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia. ///nCa, 29 March 2025