Turkmenistan and Romania Forge Stronger Ties in UNESCO Collaboration, Explore Geopark Development

On March 26, 2025, a significant meeting took place at the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO, bringing together Chinar Rustemova, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, and Ligia Deca, Secretary General of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO.

The discussions centered on strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between the two nations within the humanitarian sphere.

The Turkmen delegation provided a comprehensive overview of the National Commission of Turkmenistan’s activities, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s neutral foreign policy and its crucial role in promoting regional and international peace and stability. They also highlighted existing Turkmen-Romanian cooperation across various sectors and proposed establishing formal collaborative ties between the two countries’ UNESCO commissions.



The Romanian delegation presented priority areas of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO.

A key focus of the meeting was the potential for developing a network of geoparks. The sides recognized geoparks as a valuable tool for sustainable economic development, tourism promotion, educational advancement, scientific research, and the preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

To further deepen their partnership, the delegations agreed to explore avenues for increased bilateral engagement, including through the organization of joint events, conferences, as well as the exchange of lectures and the exchange of specialists in order to improve their qualifications in areas of interest. ///nCa, 27 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)