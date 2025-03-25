Conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Triumph of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality”

On March 24, 2025, the Conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Triumph of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was held at the Mekan Palace, dedicated to the adoption of the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” during the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The conference was attended by members of the Government of Turkmenistan, staff members and seniors of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, teaching staff and students of national higher education institutions, as well as representatives of public organizations, national and foreign mass media.

The Conference was preceded by a literary and musical composition “Long live neutral Turkmenistan!” performed by artists of the Main Academic Drama Theatre named after Saparmyrat Turkmenbashi.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Head of Department of the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A. Niyazov, Professor Italmaz Saparlyev, Head of the Department of the Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly, Professor Atajan Burunov, Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Kaha Imnadze, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Jalpa Ratna, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat John MacGregor, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Türkiye, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan gave speeches at the conference.

The participants listened with great attention to the congratulatory message to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov noted that this Resolution is an important political and diplomatic achievement associated with modern processes, as well as a logical and natural result of the consistent and unchanging foreign policy of Turkmenistan since the beginning of its independent development.

It was noted that Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality not only meets the country’s national interests, but is also an effective tool for peacekeeping, strengthening security and stability in the regional and global dimensions.

According to the conference participants, by consistently implementing a foreign policy course based on the principles of positive neutrality and receiving broad support from the Community of Nations, Turkmenistan makes a concrete contribution to strengthening constructive international cooperation for the sake of universal well-being and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was stated that over the past years, the policy of neutrality of Turkmenistan has proven its compliance with the basic values and goals of the UN and has received recognition as the common value of the Community of Nations.

At the same time, it was emphasized that, at the initiative of our country, 2025 was declared by the UN General Assembly as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became a clear expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

In this regard, special emphasis is placed on the Concept of the Activities and priorities of Turkmenistan within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, which reflects the country’s position on the main issues of the modern global agenda, as well as on the consolidation of the efforts of states based on mutual trust, joint dialogue and responsibility.

At the end of the conference, its participants adopted an address to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in which they expressed sincere gratitude for the peacekeeping foreign policy being implemented in the name of sustainable development and prosperity in the region and the world. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 24 March 2025

