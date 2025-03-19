WHO strengthens medical professionals’ capacity in Turkmenistan on viral hepatitis B

The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Turkmenistan held a training course on the “Diagnostics and treatment of viral hepatitis B according to WHO recommendations and national protocol” from March 12 to 13, 2025. The course led by WHO/Europe consultant, Professor Alexander Nersesov, aims to enhance the capacity of Turkmen medical professionals in their effort to combat viral hepatitis B.

The skill-building session was conducted at the Infectious disease treatment-prevention center in videoconference mode. The participants of the event were doctors specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis from the Infectious disease treatment-prevention center of the Directorate of Infectious Diseases Centers, primary health care providers, infectious diseases specialists from the institutions at the district level, and representatives from the department of infectious diseases at the State Medical University named after Myrat Karryev.

The training covered essential information on hepatitis B, its diagnosis, classification, and treatment, with specific guidance for chronic cases, pregnancy, and special patient groups, as well as hepatitis D.

This training is designed to equip medical professionals with the updated knowledge and best practices in viral hepatitis B diagnosis and treatment, aligning with both WHO guidelines and national protocols. By enhancing the skills of healthcare providers, this initiative will contribute to improved patient outcomes and strengthen Turkmenistan’s efforts to control and manage viral hepatitis. ///nCa, 18 March 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)