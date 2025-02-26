Turkmenistan Extends Invitation to Kyrgyzstan President for Ashgabat Neutrality Forum

On 26 February 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as cooperation in the field of energy and transport logistics.

Japarov stressed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for resolving issues related to energy supplies from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic noted the significant potential of transport and logistics cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the positive dynamics in trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov expressed readiness to cooperate within the framework of multilateral platforms to jointly counter challenges and threats.



In turn, Rashid Meredov noted that the first state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Turkmenistan in 2021 was a very important stage in the promoting Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in broad areas, where it was possible to discuss strategically important issues related to further building the potential of partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in both political and economic spheres.

Meredov stressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further deepen cooperation, noting that joint efforts will contribute to strengthening fraternal and good-neighborly relations between the two states.

In addition to constructive bilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of partnership in multilateral formats, primarily within the framework of the United Nations, was emphasized.

In this regard, the sides discussed upcoming events with the participation of both countries, in particular, the High-level International Forum to be held in Ashgabat on 12 December this year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan conveyed to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov an invitation to this forum on behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Head of Kyrgyzstan expressed the intention of the Kyrgyz side to participate in events initiated by Turkmenistan at a high representative level.

Concluding the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations will continue to develop on a solid foundation of strategic partnership.///nCa, 26 February 2025