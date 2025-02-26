Turkmenistan and the EU: parliamentary dialogue on cooperation prospects

On 25 February 2025, Ashgabat hosted the 8th meeting of the Interparliamentary Dialogue “Turkmenistan-European Union,” bringing together representatives from the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament.



A significant focus of the meeting centered on the importance of the United Nations General Assembly Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan: “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust” and “Central Asia – zone of Peace, trust and cooperation.” Furthermore, the European Parliament delegation was briefed on the key priorities of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy. This included an overview of the legislative efforts underway to support activities in critical areas such as human rights, gender equality, youth policy, science and education, social security, and environmental well-being.

The head of the delegation of the European Parliament, Ms. Giuseppina Princi, and members of the delegation, in turn, highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the countries of the world and international organizations based on the policy of neutrality and generally recognized norms of international law, as well as work on human rights, environmental protection and ecology in the context of climate change, energy security, creation of international transport corridors.

Both parties emphasized the importance of regularly conducted bilateral interparliamentary meetings and consultations. These engagements are essential for the legislative formalization of agreements between Turkmenistan and the EU, the strengthening of the legal framework for existing accords, the facilitation of mutual expertise exchange, and the further development of effective relations, elevating them to a new level of cooperation.

The Turkmen side highlighted the instrumental role of the Joint Committee Turkmenistan-European Union and the Interparliamentary Dialogue Turkmenistan-European Union in fostering bilateral relations across mutually beneficial sectors.

The importance of implementing the “National Action Plan on Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025” and the “National Action Plan on Ensuring Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025” was also underscored, recognizing their contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms within the country.

The sides recognized the significance of consistent meetings and seminars involving parliamentary representatives. These gatherings were identified as crucial in establishing a relevant platform for the continued expansion of multifaceted ties between Turkmenistan and the member states of the European Union.

Negotiations with the delegation of the European Parliament at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On February 25, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament headed by Ms. Giuseppina Princi, Head of the group for cooperation with Central Asian countries.

During the talks, the sides highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the European Parliament.



It was noted that the eighth meeting between representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament was held in a constructive manner.

High praise was given to Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality, which is reflected in effective actions to strengthen stability and security, and to unlock energy and transport potential for the benefit of sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Furthermore, the European Parliament delegation highlighted the reforms within the country, including those in the areas of human rights protection, gender equality, and support for civil society organizations.

The parties also discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union. In this context, the importance of the current visit of the European delegation to Turkmenistan was highlighted, taking into account the planned activities for the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The Turkmen side also reaffirmed its commitment to the development of multifaceted cooperation with the European Union, both bilaterally and within the framework of the “EU-Central Asia” format.

The European Parliament delegation will also hold a series of meetings in ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.///nCa, 26 February 2025