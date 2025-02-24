News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Group of Ambassadors based in Turkmenistan goes trekking along the Health Walk

Group of Ambassadors based in Turkmenistan goes trekking along the Health Walk

By

The morning of Sunday, 23 February 2025, was rather cold in Ashgabat — parting shot of the winter.

A group of ten ambassadors from the diplomatic corps based in Ashgabat decided to defy the near-freezing conditions and went trekking along the Health Walk. They were accompanied by some other diplomats and some members of their families.

Health Walk is a well-maintained cemented trail atop the nearest ridge of the KopetDag, the mountain that serves as natural border between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The Health Walk (Saglyk ýoly) has two sections — In the northwestern direction it is 8km and in the southeastern direction it is 28km.

The trekkers on the Sunday morning took the 28km walk. Three of them – the ambassadors of the USA, Japan, and Pakistan – completed the entire length. /// 24 February 2025

Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan