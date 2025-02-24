Group of Ambassadors based in Turkmenistan goes trekking along the Health Walk

The morning of Sunday, 23 February 2025, was rather cold in Ashgabat — parting shot of the winter.

A group of ten ambassadors from the diplomatic corps based in Ashgabat decided to defy the near-freezing conditions and went trekking along the Health Walk. They were accompanied by some other diplomats and some members of their families.



Health Walk is a well-maintained cemented trail atop the nearest ridge of the KopetDag, the mountain that serves as natural border between Turkmenistan and Iran.

The Health Walk (Saglyk ýoly) has two sections — In the northwestern direction it is 8km and in the southeastern direction it is 28km.



The trekkers on the Sunday morning took the 28km walk. Three of them – the ambassadors of the USA, Japan, and Pakistan – completed the entire length. /// 24 February 2025