Investment Prospects for Turkmenistan’s Economy to be Explored at TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

From 23 to 24 April in Kuala Lumpur, the International Forum TEIF 2025 is set to take place, marking one of the most significant events for attracting foreign investment into Turkmenistan.

Organised by leading State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit”, alongside the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and supported by Turkmen Energy Forum, this event provides a unique platform to discuss investment prospects across key sectors, including energy, construction, transport, and other strategic industries within Turkmenistan’s economy.

The forum will commence with a plenary session dedicated to Turkmenistan’s role in shaping the global energy future and promoting sustainable development. This session will underscore the nation’s abundant resources, strategic geographical location, and steadfast commitment to peace, all of which contribute to bolstering regional stability.

During TEIF 2025, participants will have the opportunity to exchange expertise with international experts, finalise mutually beneficial agreements, and deliberate on pressing issues linked to the current year’s designation as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

A particular focus will be on the potential of the transnational TAPI gas pipeline, which not only enhances energy security but also fosters multilateral cooperation and creates new investment opportunities. The strategic vision for developing Turkmenistan’s energy sector – viewed as the cornerstone of energy diplomacy, regional stability, and global engagement – is set to chart the future course for cooperation in this vital field.

The concluding panel discussion will offer a forum for exploring the role of the private sector in the economic development of both Turkmenistan and Malaysia. Entrepreneurs will discuss prospects for business collaboration, identify key sectors ripe for investment, and outline strategies to bolster private sector participation in creating a sustainable economic landscape.

Previously, high-level discussions on expanding cooperation between the two nations across various sectors took place during official visit of the Esteemed of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Malaysia. The visit culminated in the signing of a joint statement that highlighted the enormous potential for economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia.

Following the success of TEIF 2023 in Dubai and TEIF 2024 in Paris, as well as the establishment of robust partnerships between “Turkmengas” and Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (ADNOC) and strengthened links with European investors, we are confident that TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur will emerge as a pivotal platform for sealing important agreements and attracting investments from Southeast Asian markets. This, in turn, will drive economic growth and further reinforce international cooperation.

The event is already attracting keen interest from leading global companies, international organisations, and financial institutions such as OPEC, the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the Global Gas Centre, the International Energy Agency, IRENA, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the UK Export Finance Agency. Moreover, experts and senior executives from top energy companies – including Petronas, TotalEnergies, CNPC, ADNOC, and ENI – are expected to participate, underscoring the forum’s significance on the international stage. ///nCa, 22 February 2025 (the material provided by TEIF 2025 organizers)