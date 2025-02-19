TEIF 2025: A Plenary Session will Focus on Sustainability, Economic Growth, and Regional Cooperation

Turkmenistan Economic Investment Forum (TEIF 2025) in Kuala-Lumpur (23-24 Apr 2025) will open with a pivotal plenary session centred on economic growth and regional cooperation amidst global shifts.

This high-profile session will feature Her Excellency Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), who will offer valuable insights on sustainable development and regional integration, with a specific focus on Central Asia.

Her participation at TEIF 2025 will highlight the critical importance of cross-border cooperation in driving regional development.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration, this opening plenary will serve as a vital platform for exploring emerging investment trends, new partnerships, and the evolving role of Turkmenistan in the global economy. The session aims to shape the future of the region’s economic landscape as well and its position in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic world.

Valérie Ducrot to Moderate Key Session at TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur on Clean Energy and Sustainability

As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, one of the key figures driving discussions on sustainable energy practices is Valérie Ducrot, Executive Director of the Global Gas Centre (GGC). She will be moderating Session Six at the upcoming Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, focusing on “The Role of Clean Energy in Creating a Sustainable Future: Reducing Methane, CO₂ Emissions, and Monetisation”.

Ducrot, a seasoned leader with over 27 years of experience in the energy sector, has long been a driving force in fostering international dialogue around gas and energy transition. Her career began at French energy giant ENGIE and later, she managed the UNECE Gas Centre (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) from 2009 to 2014. She has spent the past decade at the helm of the GGC, an influential association formed by major gas companies to facilitate discussions between stakeholders in the gas industry. Founded in December 2014, the GGC serves as a vital platform for collaboration, holding meetings and roundtables with key partners like the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the International Society for Energy Transition Studies (ISETS).

The upcoming session at TEIF 2025 promises to be a crucial opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, and energy professionals to explore innovative solutions for reducing methane and carbon emissions, advancing clean energy technology, and the monetisation of these efforts. As an expert on global energy transitions, Ducrot will bring valuable insights into how countries like Turkmenistan – rich in natural gas resources – can contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Her expertise aligns well with the objectives of the International Year of Peace and Trust (2025), with Turkmenistan taking a central role in promoting peace and environmental sustainability through energy collaboration.

At the core of Ducrot’s work is a vision of a low-carbon future, where the gas sector plays a pivotal role in mitigating climate change. Her experience, particularly in the gas industry, positions her as a leader in discussions on how to address emissions reductions and energy market transformations, making her the ideal moderator for a session of such global importance.

Her leadership at the Global Gas Centre and her commitment to energy transition will undoubtedly shape the conversations around clean energy technologies at the TEIF 2025, providing attendees with the opportunity to delve into critical issues surrounding emissions, energy efficiency, and the evolving role of natural gas in a sustainable global energy mix.

More details at https://teif-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 19 February 2025