Strengthening Regional Cooperation: The OTS’s Vision for Trade, Culture, and Connectivity in the Turkic World

The Kazakh news service Kazinform has published an in-depth interview with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Secretary General of OTS.

Here are some passages from the interview, paraphrased for clarity:

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) occupies a strategic position at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, covering 4.5 million square kilometers and home to nearly 170 million people. This advantageous location offers immense potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Collectively, OTS member states rank 12th globally in terms of GDP, with total external trade reaching $860 billion. However, intra-OTS trade accounts for only 5% of this figure—approximately $42.3 billion—a modest increase from 3% a few years ago. The organization aims to boost this share to 10% in the near future, while bilateral trade between member states continues to grow.

For example, trade between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye has surged dramatically over the past five years. When Kubanychbek Omuraliev first became Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, trade stood at just $150–160 million. Within two years, it exceeded $1 billion, signaling a revival of the historic Silk Road. This growth extends beyond goods to include services, which is now a key focus of OTS efforts. To further enhance trade, the OTS is preparing a multilateral free trade and services agreement among its members.

To facilitate smoother trade, the OTS is working to eliminate barriers in transport and logistics. Collaborations with organizations like the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the International Road Transport Union (IRU) are underway. Projects such as “eTIR,” “ePermit,” and “eCMR” aim to simplify transport operations and expedite border crossings. Additionally, agreements on combined freight transportation and simplified customs corridors are enhancing regional logistics.

A cornerstone project is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia to Europe via OTS countries. This route, historically part of the Silk Road, is 2,000 kilometers shorter than the Northern Corridor and three times faster than sea routes, enabling goods to reach Europe from China in just 15 days. By improving infrastructure, the OTS aims to triple the corridor’s capacity to 11 million tons by 2030. A key component of this initiative is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, set to begin construction in December 2024. Spanning 523 kilometers, including 305 kilometers through Kyrgyzstan, the railway will feature 27 tunnels and 46 bridges, significantly reducing transit distances and handling up to 15 million tons of cargo annually.

Investment cooperation is another priority. In 2023, the Turkic Investment Fund was established with $500 million in charter capital to finance projects that promote internal trade and attract investments. The Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, representing over 2 million companies, plays a vital role in strengthening economic ties. Furthermore, the recent Digital Economy Partnership Agreement signed in Bishkek marks a significant step toward seamless digital trade and transformation within OTS member countries.

Beyond trade and investment, the OTS is fostering cooperation in education, culture, and tourism. The Turkic Universities Union brings together over 100 universities, facilitating student and faculty exchanges and promoting shared educational standards. A major milestone was the adoption of a Common Turkic Alphabet in Baku, designed to preserve linguistic heritage and enhance communication among Turkic-speaking peoples.

Tourism is also a growing focus. Programs like the Turkic Silk Road and Tabarruk Ziyarat highlight the cultural heritage of OTS nations, while the “Turkic World Tourism Capital” initiative spotlights cities like Jalal-Abad in Kyrgyzstan, named the Tourism Capital for 2025. Winter tourism is gaining traction, with the establishment of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts and the planned “Unified Ski Pass” system enabling seamless access to ski lifts across Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan will host the first Turkic Ski Championship this year.

These initiatives not only deepen cultural and tourism ties but also drive economic growth and mutual enrichment, reinforcing the OTS’s vision for a connected and prosperous Turkic World. /// nCa, 18 February 2025