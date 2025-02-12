(UPDATED) Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister is on travel to Iran

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov has traveled to Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials on bilateral relations and regional developments, foreign ministry of Iran reports.

According to Esmail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit is taking place at the official invitation of Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, and falls within the framework of the regular political consultations between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan.

As the chairman of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, the Turkmen Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with several senior Iranian political and economic officials for further discussions.///nCa, 12 February 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports:

On February 11, 2025, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrived on a working visit to the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation met with Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Head of the Transport Industry and Development Company Khushang Bazvand.

During the meeting, the sides noted the positive experience of cooperation, including the participation of Iranian companies in road construction projects in Turkmenistan.

The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements, in particular those reached following the recent meetings of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Mutual interest was expressed in expanding the bilateral partnership.

Then Meredov had meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

During the discussions, topical issues and prospects of cooperation in the oil and gas sector were discussed. The parties noted that there are great opportunities to realize the potential of the two friendly countries.

In addition, the delegation of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Aliabadi.

The parties noted the effectiveness of the negotiations held over the past year and confirmed the commitment of the two countries to enhance cooperation. During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation in the field of electric power industry and rational use of water resources were discussed.

In this regard, the importance of coordinated activities between the relevant institutions of Turkmenistan and Iran is highlighted.

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Iran continues. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 12 February 2025