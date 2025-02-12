Caspian-Black Sea Transport Corridor Agreement expected this year

On 10 February 2025, a quadrilateral working meeting was via videoconference to discuss the draft intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and implementation of the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transit and transport corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Romania responsible for the transport sector.

During the meeting, issues related to increasing cargo transportation and stimulating cooperation with all interested parties, including the European Union, were raised.

The parties noted the anticipated positive effect in the trade relations for all project participants, as well as the importance of attracting international organizations in the field of cargo transportation to connect European and Asian markets.

In order to improve the quality of transport services, the parties also discussed the possibilities of using digital technologies.

The participants expressed confidence that the quadrilateral intergovernmental agreement, slated for signing this year, will significantly boost international freight transport between Central Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea-Black Sea route.

This corridor was initially announced in 2018, followed by the signing of a declaration on its development in 2019.

The corridor will connect the Caspian and Black Seas through Azerbaijan and Georgia to a destination in Romania. The important links of the route will be the port of Turkmenbashi, the port of Baku, the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta and the Black Sea ports of Georgia Poti and Batumi.///nCa, 12 February 2025