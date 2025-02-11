Turkmenistan and Guatemala: strengthening friendship and cooperation

On 10 February 2025, in Ashgabat, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Ms. D. Gulmanova received credentials from the new Ambassador of Guatemala to Turkmenistan, Mr. Eduardo Enrique Hernandez (with residence in Ankara).



During the meeting, the head of the national Parliament, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed confidence in the successful development of bilateral relations. Gulmanova stressed the importance of strengthening friendly ties between the two countries and wished the Ambassador fruitful work for the benefit of cooperation.

Mr. Hernandez, in turn, expressed his willingness to actively contribute to the development of dialogue between the two countries. During the meeting, the Ambassador was familiarized with the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the role of the Mejlis in providing a legal framework for democratic reforms.

Later, Deputy Foreign Minister Akhmet Gurbanov met with the new Ambassador of Guatemala at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. At the meeting, the parties discussed the current level of political and diplomatic relations and the prospects for their development.



Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the field of strengthening peace and trust in the international arena were also presented, in particular, the Resolution of the UN General Assembly, which proclaimed 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

The Turkmen side expressed interest in Guatemala’s participation in the events planned for this year. The sides also exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The importance of establishing inter-parliamentary contacts and enhancing cooperation within international organizations was noted.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Guatemala assured that he would make every effort to develop bilateral relations and strengthen ties between the peoples of the two countries. ///nCa, 11 February 2025