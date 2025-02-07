A scientific conference dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust was held in the Republic of Türkiye

On February 7, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye together with Ahi Evran University of Kirsehir organized a scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

The event was attended by the Governor of Kirsehir Province Murat Sefu Demiryurek, Rector of Ahi Evran University Professor Mustafa Kazim Karahocagil, as well as representatives of socio-political organizations, the creative and scientific community of Türkiye, student youth and the media.

Particular emphasis within the framework of the scientific conference was placed on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan in 2025 and the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became a clear expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace, security and sustainable development.



In their speeches, the conference participants noted that the resolution of the UN General Assembly adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan – “International Year of Peace and Trust – 2025” has become a practical embodiment of the philosophy of international relations “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace”, declared by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Also, during the conference, the participants were provided with detailed information about the Concept, reflecting the areas of Turkmenistan’s activities on security issues, humanization of international relations, including within the framework of multilateral structures related to ensuring the rights of refugees and stateless persons, supporting motherhood and childhood, as well as creating conditions for the comprehensive development of youth, realizing their potential in science, creativity and sports.



As part of the conference, an exhibition of books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was organized.

At the end of the event, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye donated copies of the book by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan in Turkish to the library fund of the Ahi Evran University. ///nCa, 7 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)