Turkmenistan explores cooperation opportunities with Saarland, Germany

Myrat Ozbekbayev, Consul of Turkmenistan, completed a productive working visit to the German federal state of Saarland from 28-30 January 2025, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring potential collaboration channels.

During a key meeting in Saarbrücken with David Lindemann, Head of Saarland’s State Chancellery and Authorised Representative for European Affairs, both sides emphasized the significance of developing interregional contacts.

The discussions centered on establishing cooperation mechanisms between Turkmenistan and Saarland. In this context, there was an exchange of views on the possibilities of organizing bilateral visits at various levels, as well as holding joint events in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Ozbekbayev also informed Saarland government representatives about international events commemorating Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality and the 2025 “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

In separate meetings with Oliver Schmitt from the Saarland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Oliver Groll, head of its foreign trade department, the consul explored business networking opportunities. The discussions focused on facilitating direct contacts between Turkmen and Saarland business communities.

The talks highlighted several potential collaboration areas, including cooperation in energy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceutical, and high-tech sectors, bilateral visits and joint events.

A notable meeting with Katharina Jacob, an International Association of Ahal-Teke Horse Breeding member, Honored Horse Breeder of Turkmenistan, Director of the horse breeding company “Jacob Pferdezucht GbR”, addressed equestrian sports development. They discussed upcoming events related to the National Day of the Turkmen Horse and potential international competitions featuring Ahal-Teke horses in Germany. ///nCa, 4 February 2025