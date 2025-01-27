Turkmenpost to Join International Postal System

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 24 January 2025, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers M. Chakiyev outlined Turkmenpost’s plans to join the Universal Postal Union’s International Postal System (IPS).

Turkmenistan has been a member of the UPU since 1993. The IPS, a network connecting postal operators worldwide, streamlines international mail exchange. Its software facilitates efficient mail management and electronic data exchange.

Integrating Turkmenpost into this system will enhance the company’s international competitiveness and foster the growth of e-commerce.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted the country’s strong focus on developing digital systems and cooperation with international organizations like the UPU. He underscored the importance of leveraging digital capabilities to align postal services with global standards and improve the expertise of postal professionals.

Having approved Turkmenpost’s integration into the UPU’s International Postal System, the head of state instructed Chakiyev to oversee the necessary implementation work.///nCa, 27 January 2025