UNDP and Turkmenistan Join Forces to Develop the Country’s Securities Market

From January 20 to 24, 2025, as part of the joint project “Support to Strengthening Institutional and Regulatory Environment for Financial Markets Development,” between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, a three-day seminar was organized for specialists from the Ministry of Finance and Economy and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange.

Key topics included “The Nature of the Securities Market and Its Role in Market Economies” and “International Standards and Best Practices in the Global Regulatory Architecture for Securities Markets.” Participants delved into the practical aspects of establishing securities markets and developing regulatory frameworks, with discussions enriched by examples from other countries.

In addition, UNDP’s international and local experts conducted meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ashgabat Stock Exchange to further advance the development of Turkmenistan’s securities market by exploring best practices and aligning with international standards.

These activities marked the beginning of UNDP’s collaboration with national partners in developing Turkmenistan’s securities market. This involves enhancing the institutional and regulatory capacity of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, refining legislation, formulating a securities market development programme, and laying the groundwork for establishing a depository. ///nCa, 24 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)