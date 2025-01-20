On 19 January, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left on a visit to the Principality of Monaco.

At the airport of the capital, he spoke with media representatives, saying that Monaco had been declared the “Sports Capital of the World in 2025.” Berdimuhamedov stressed the important role of sport in strengthening peace and trust, especially in light of the fact that 2025 has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in Turkmenistan.

The National Leader quoted Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, saying: “O Sport, you are Peace!”

This year is also marked by the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Monaco, which makes this visit an important step in the development of cooperation.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the importance of wide media coverage of the partnership with Monaco and in this context gave relevant instructions to media representatives.

“Turkmenistan’s long-term bilateral cooperation with European countries is multifaceted, in particular, in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Political and diplomatic cooperation is consistently developing both in a bilateral and multilateral format, including within the framework of reputable international organizations and structures,” the TDH report says.

Large European companies are working productively in various segments of the Turkmen market. The number of representatives of the business circles of the countries of the region interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan is growing.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and European countries also plays an important role, as evidenced by mutual visits of delegations, Cultural Days and other events.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s current visit to Monaco is intended to open a new page in mutually beneficial cooperation.///nCa, 20 January 2025