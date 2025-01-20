News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The National Leader of the Turkmen people is on a visit to Monaco

The National Leader of the Turkmen people is on a visit to Monaco

By

On 19 January, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left on a visit to the Principality of Monaco.

At the airport of the capital, he spoke with media representatives, saying that Monaco had been declared the “Sports Capital of the World in 2025.” Berdimuhamedov stressed the important role of sport in strengthening peace and trust, especially in light of the fact that 2025 has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in Turkmenistan.

The National Leader quoted Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, saying: “O Sport, you are Peace!”

This year is also marked by the 10th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Monaco, which makes this visit an important step in the development of cooperation.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed the importance of wide media coverage of the partnership with Monaco and in this context gave relevant instructions to media representatives.

“Turkmenistan’s long-term bilateral cooperation with European countries is multifaceted, in particular, in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Political and diplomatic cooperation is consistently developing both in a bilateral and multilateral format, including within the framework of reputable international organizations and structures,” the TDH report says.

Large European companies are working productively in various segments of the Turkmen market. The number of representatives of the business circles of the countries of the region interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan is growing.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and European countries also plays an important role, as evidenced by mutual visits of delegations, Cultural Days and other events.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s current visit to Monaco is intended to open a new page in mutually beneficial cooperation.///nCa, 20 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan starts
  2. The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the head of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States
  3. Turkmenistan is committed to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran – The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Iranian FM
  4. The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
  5. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Türkiye had a telephone conversation
  6. President of Uzbekistan congratulated the National Leader of the Turkmen people on his birthday
  7. National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia discussed the current state of bilateral partnership
  8. The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the OTS
  9. The National Leader of the Turkmen people held telephone talks with the Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia – the Second Dialogue of Women of Central Asian states and Russia may take place in Avaza in May 2025
  10. National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Secretary General of the CIS
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan