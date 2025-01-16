Diplomatic World and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium: working together to promote neutrality and peaceful politics

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met in Brussels with the founder of the Diplomatic World Institute, Ms. Barbara Dietrich, who is an active and reliable partner of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium. The main topic of discussion was plans for 2025, declared the International Year of Peace and Trust, as well as events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of organizing joint events, aimed at highlighting the importance of neutrality for Turkmenistan and its contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region and around the world. Special attention was paid to the initiative of the Government of Turkmenistan to declare 2025 the Year of Peace and Trust, as well as the country’s key steps in implementing this concept.

Among the proposed events is the holding of briefings and discussions for media platforms in order to promote the principles of neutrality and Turkmenistan’s efforts in the field of peaceful coexistence. It was also suggested to organize cultural events combining art and the theme of peace. The parties noted that culture, being a neutral sphere, plays a unique role in building cultural bridges between peoples, contributing to strengthening friendly ties and maintaining lasting peace.

A separate topic of the meeting was the proposal to publish a special edition of the Diplomatic World magazine dedicated to Turkmenistan. The publication will tell about key events, initiatives and achievements of Turkmenistan in the field of strengthening peace, promoting good-neighborly relations and interaction with the international community. It is planned that the release will be an important step in popularizing the country’s efforts in the international arena.

This meeting was another confirmation of Turkmenistan’s readiness for an open dialogue, active promotion of its policy of peace and trust, as well as the development of cultural and diplomatic cooperation. ///nCa, 16 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

 

