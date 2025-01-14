Turkmenabat Chemical Plant increases production and expands product range

The S.A. Niyazov Turkmenabat Chemical plant is an important production facility that steadily increases production volumes and expands the range of products. Currently, the plant produces more than 30 types of products, including phosphoric fertilizers and sulfuric acid. It is the only enterprise in the country for the production of phosphorous fertilizers. Over the past year, the plant has produced and delivered more than 170,000 tons of these important products to consumers.

The plant prioritizes sustainable production practices, adhering to strict waste minimization principles. During the production of ammonium superphosphate, which involves the use of ammonia, certain residues are generated. In collaboration with the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, scientists have conducted research on these phosphorus production wastes, resulting in the development of sulfur and nitrogen-rich phosphogypsum-based ameliorant. This innovative fertilizer enhances soil quality by enriching it with essential nutrients, particularly benefiting sandy, less fertile soils. Farmers who have trialed this ameliorant have expressed significant interest in its application.

The chemical plant has also established the production of sulfuric acid. The production facility with a capacity of 500 thousand tons of sulfuric acid per year was built by the Turkish company Rönesans Turkmen Inşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş according to the project of the Japanese company Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd and commissioned in 2016. The plant produces 160-170 thousand tons of sulfuric acid annually, and last year the production volume reached 184.1 thousand tons.

In addition, the plant produces oxyhumate fertilizer, which increases soil fertility by 20-25 percent. 340 tons of this fertilizer were produced last year.

The plant also diversifies its production by manufacturing a range of shoe creams and polishes. The Turkmenabat oil extraction enterprise supplies raw materials, such as paraffin, a byproduct of cottonseed oil and petroleum product processing, for the production of shoe polish.

The private sector plays an important role in expanding the range of products produced by the chemical enterprise. Thus, the private enterprise “Celek”, having organized its work on the basis of this chemical enterprise, innovated a product based on several complex technologies. This product, called “industrial mixed fluid,” is used in drilling in hard rock formations.

The plant also produces more than 2 thousand tons of polyethylene film annually to meet the needs of greenhouses in Lebap province, the total area of which is approaching 300 hectares.

Thus, the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant plays an important role in providing the country with a variety of industrial products, fertilizers and other necessary materials. ///nCa, 14 January 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Turkmenistan”)