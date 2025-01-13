Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector: achievements in 2024

In 2024, the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan demonstrated significant success, thanks to a consistent energy policy aimed at the comprehensive development and integration of the industry into the international energy system. Large-scale investment projects are not only of great economic importance, but also play a key role in maintaining regional and global energy security.

Key aspects of the national strategy:

Effective use of the industry’s potential and strengthening its position in the global market.

The introduction of energy-saving technologies and the use of renewable energy sources.

Establishing business contacts with leading oil and gas companies.

Attracting foreign companies to develop energy resources in the Caspian Sea.

Continued exploration to identify new hydrocarbon deposits.

Active implementation of international experience in the exploration and development of resources.

Development of production facilities and technologies

The country has significantly increased production capacity in the electric power industry, where a number of modern power plants run on natural gas. The gas industry forms the basis of the fuel and energy complex and more than half of Turkmenistan’s industrial production. Work is underway to search, explore and develop new deposits using advanced technologies at all stages of the production process.

Further formation of innovative industries for processing hydrocarbon resources, diversification of the export potential of the fuel and energy complex, accelerated industrial development of new fields, creation of a multi-vector pipeline system for energy supplies, as well as expansion of the entire range of digital technologies used in these works, in particular 3D and 4D modeling, is especially important for achieving high rates of development of the fuel and energy complex and approval of Turkmenistan’s status as one of the leaders of the international energy community.

Ongoing projects

TAPI: The construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, aimed at supplying gas to Asian countries and strengthening economic partnership. In September 2024, the construction of the Serkhetabat-Herat section was launched, as well as the laying of the foundation of the Shatlyk-1 gas compressor station.

Petrochemical industry: The development of petrochemical industry requires an increase and optimization of deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials. The flagships of the Turkmen petrochemical industry, the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries and the Seydi Oil Refinery, operate oil refining plants, produce high–octane unleaded gasoline, aviation, lighting and technical kerosene, liquefied gas, various types of diesel fuel, lubricating oils and polypropylene, electrode calcined coke, road and construction bitumen, packaging film of various thicknesses, and other products.

There are also production complexes for deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials in the country, such as Kiyanly polymer plant and a plant for the production of environmentally friendly gasoline from natural gas (GTG).

Environmental aspects and international cooperation: Turkmenistan is actively involved in addressing global environmental issues by joining the Paris Agreement and adopting a number of national programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The country is striving to switch to modern environmentally friendly and resource-saving technologies.

An important area is to strengthen partnership in the field of energy resources processing, technology exchange and attracting investors. Turkmenistan adheres to environmental requirements based on respect for the ecosystem and “green” technologies.

Exhibitions and conferences: To promote the fuel and energy sector and international cooperation, specialized exhibitions, meetings and conferences were held, such as the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment in Paris, the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Energy Prospects, New Technologies and Environmental Aspects of Hydrocarbon Field Development” (TESC-2024) and the international conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan -2024” in Ashgabat.

Key topics on the forums:

Efficient use of natural resources.

Development of energy markets.

Attracting investments.

Introduction of environmentally friendly industries.

Innovative technologies in the production of hydrocarbons.

Reduction of methane and associated gas emissions.

Galkynysh field: A huge role in the development of the fuel and energy complex is assigned to the further phased development of the giant Galkynysh field. For the primary processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, purification and dewatering of gas, as well as for the production of commercial gas and the processing of hydrogen sulfide into sulfur, granulation and packaging of sulfur, gas processing complexes equipped with the latest equipment have been built at the field. It helps to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

Renewable and green development: Turkmenistan is also targeting the use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar, as evidenced by the construction of a hybrid solar-wind power plant near Lake Altyn Asyr.

Turkmenistan plans to achieve zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by joining the Global Methane Pledge (GMP). The country actively participates in the activities of the MARS digital platform, created within the framework of the United Nations Environment Programme.

Government’s focus on the development of the fuel and energy sector

In 2024, working meetings and Cabinet of Ministers sessions in Turkmenistan focused on advancing the energy strategy. Key priorities included innovative development, modernizing the fuel and energy complex infrastructure, boosting production capacities, increasing hydrocarbon output, ensuring uninterrupted gas supplies to consumers, and guaranteeing reliable transportation. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov underscored these priorities by signing several documents authorizing the overhaul and reconstruction of existing oil refineries, the construction of new facilities, and the procurement of specialized equipment.

Outcomes

The results of the development of the oil and gas complex in 2024 demonstrate the success of Turkmenistan's energy policy aimed at diversifying the fuel and energy sector, strengthening its position in the global market, implementing new infrastructure projects and ensuring energy security.