Kazakhstan Launches New Phase of Aral Sea Greening Project

A new stage of greening of the drained bottom of the Aral Sea launched in Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of a large-scale program to restore the ecosystem of the Aral Sea.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources has signed an agreement with the KATCO joint venture, comprising French state-owned Orano Mining SA and Kazakh company Kazatomprom, along with the administrations of the Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

Thanks to KATKO’s funding, an ambitious project on landscaping the Aral Sea Day was launched in 2024, which will continue this year.

The initiative has already yielded significant results: over 500 tons of seeds have been collected, and 12,000 hectares were successfully sown during the second half of December 2024.

The project aims to further expand the area of cultivated land to 108,000 hectares in January and February 2025.

Planting forests on the dried-up seabed is crucial for combating desertification and improving the ecological conditions in the Aral Sea region. Green spaces play a vital role in stabilizing the soil, mitigating dust storms, and enhancing microclimatic conditions.///nCa, 10 January 2025