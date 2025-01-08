News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Belarus

The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Belarus

By

On 7 January 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoi, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the President of Turkmenistan, who confirmed his country’s commitment to a friendly dialogue.

The head of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed greetings to the Belarusian leader and congratulated S. Chepurnoi on his appointment. He expressed confidence that during the fulfillment of this important mission, the envoy of Belarus will do everything possible to strengthen and develop fruitful bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Turkmen-Belarusian relations based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, trust and partnership. It was noted that the countries actively cooperate both bilaterally and multilaterally within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the CIS.

Great importance is attached to strengthening the interstate humanitarian dialogue. Cooperation in the fields of education, science, sports, culture and art contributes to strengthening friendship between the two countries.

Chepurnoi assured that he would make every effort to strengthen relations and mutually beneficial partnership. ///nCa, 8 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Trade and economic ties, expansion of air links and higher education: The new Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan shared on the future development of Turkmen-Belarusian relations
  2. The Ambassador of Belarus presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  3. The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China
  4. Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan spoke about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries
  5. The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia
  6. President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan
  7. President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of France
  8. The President of Turkmenistan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Germany
  9. The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Korea
  10. President of Turkmenistan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan