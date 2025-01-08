The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Belarus

On 7 January 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoi, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the President of Turkmenistan, who confirmed his country’s commitment to a friendly dialogue.

The head of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed greetings to the Belarusian leader and congratulated S. Chepurnoi on his appointment. He expressed confidence that during the fulfillment of this important mission, the envoy of Belarus will do everything possible to strengthen and develop fruitful bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of Turkmen-Belarusian relations based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, trust and partnership. It was noted that the countries actively cooperate both bilaterally and multilaterally within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the CIS.

Great importance is attached to strengthening the interstate humanitarian dialogue. Cooperation in the fields of education, science, sports, culture and art contributes to strengthening friendship between the two countries.

Chepurnoi assured that he would make every effort to strengthen relations and mutually beneficial partnership. ///nCa, 8 January 2025