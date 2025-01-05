A new book by the President of Turkmenistan “Magtymguly – Thinker of the world” presented at the International Relations  of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 4 January 2025, a presentation ceremony of the new book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Magtymguly – Thinker of the World” was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of the country’s foreign ministry, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, faculty and students of the Institute, as well as media representatives.

Rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Gulshat Yusupova, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Azizbek Madmarov, Ambassador of Tajikistan Vafo Alibek Niyatbekzoda, Ambassador of India Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Ravshanbek Alimov, John MacGregor, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, as well as scientists and educators from Turkmenistan.

The presentations highlighted the significance of the newly published book by the President of Turkmenistan, “Magtymguly – the Thinker of the World.” This work underscores the enduring legacy of the renowned poet, his profound contributions to world literature, and commemorates the anniversary of his birth with a series of dedicated events.

A valuable contribution, especially in anticipation of the New Year, was a book showcasing scholarly research on the poet’s life and works. It emphasizes the timeless wisdom of Magtymguly’s teachings in fostering peace and highlights the importance of the 2024 international events themed “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi.”

The richly illustrated edition, produced with attention to detail, features separate volumes in Turkmen, Russian, and English. This comprehensive work, organized into eight books, caters to a diverse audience, including scholars, literary enthusiasts, and researchers of Magtymguly’s creative heritage.

The speakers emphasized that the rich literary heritage of Magtymguly Fragi predetermined the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, nation’s ideas of peace, justice, humanism, friendship and brotherhood, and respect for everyone have a significant impact on cooperation with foreign countries.

The participants expressed their conviction that the new book will be the valuable key to understanding the rich literary heritage of the poet and thinker.

At the end of the event, the participants adopted an address to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 4 January 2025