Turkmenistan have been published in the six UN languages as official documents of the General Assembly

Resolutions and documents adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan within the framework of the UN for the last quarter of 2024 were published and distributed in six UN languages as official documents of the 79th session of the General Assembly under the relevant agenda items:

  • UN General Assembly Resolution on the Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia (link to document 79/5) under agenda item 64;
  • Final Declaration of the High-level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport (link to document A/79/636) on agenda items 16 (e), 18, 18 (a), 18 (d), 26, 64 and 71 (d);
  • Summary Report of the first International Meeting of Experts on Enhancing Energy Connectivity: Fostering Collaboration and Achieving Sustainable Development (link to document A/79/594) under agenda items 16, 18 (i) and 64. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York, 16 December 2024

 

