National Leader of Turkmenistan visits Arkadag City

On November 26, 2024, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, made a working visit to the city of Arkadag. During his visit, he inspected various construction sites and ongoing development projects in the city.

The visit focused on several key areas:

Construction Progress

Berdimuhamedov examined the ongoing second stage of the city’s development, emphasizing the importance of high-quality construction and architectural harmony. He reviewed projects for a State Museum, bus station, and medical facilities, offering comments and suggestions for improvement.

Urban Development

He stressed the need for buildings to integrate seamlessly into the urban landscape, using advanced technologies and maintaining high environmental standards. The city has already received multiple international certificates and awards for its construction quality.

Cultural and Economic Aspects

The leader highlighted the importance of cultural events and noted that the new production facilities would boost the city’s economic potential and create new jobs. He was particularly interested in the medical cluster’s potential to meet international standards.

Specific Project Highlight

A notable moment was his recommendation to name a new roundabout monument “Taýçanak”, symbolizing a horse that represents the fulfillment of desires. This monument is located near a village of horse breeders and a stable housing 600 Akhal-Teke horses.

During a working meeting with city officials, Berdimuhamedov discussed construction dynamics, approved a potential delegation trip to Austria to receive an international construction quality award, and provided guidance on upcoming holiday preparations and city improvements.

The visit underscored the city’s ongoing development and the leadership’s commitment to creating a modern, high-quality urban environment that reflects Turkmenistan’s progress and aspirations. /// nCa, 27 November 2024 (AI-assisted)