A musical bridge between Turkmenistan and Korea

As part of the Week of Korean Culture in Turkmenistan, a concert was held on the stage of the Magtymguly Musical Drama Theater, which introduced residents and guests of Ashgabat to the world of Korean musical culture.

Outstanding Korean opera singers, tenor Kwon Hwapyeong and mezzo-soprano Kwon Miji, accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan conducted by Rasul Klychev, presented a program combining Korean traditional music with masterpieces of world classics.

The concert program includes lyrical Korean works representing the harmony of Korean traditional music and Western classical styles. They celebrate love, nature and the beauty of life. These are such works as “Balance swing riding”, “Longing”, “Weaver’s Song”, “On the way to you”, “Longing for Mount Geumgangsan”, “When spring comes across the river”, “Song of the Wind”, “At this moment”. The audience enjoyed the sound of famous opera works (Habanera aria from the opera Carmen by Georges Bizet, Nessun dorma aria from the opera Turandot by Giacomo Puccini).

Tenor Kwon Hwapyeong and mezzo-soprano Kwon Miji won the hearts of the Ashgabat audience with their skill and soulfulness of performance. The standing ovation was the best confirmation of the success of the concert.

Kwon Hwapyeong is a graduate of the Korean National University of Arts and the Vienna University of Music, winner of the international song contests Otto Edelman (2024), Hans Gavor Belvedere (2024). It has been widely recognized not only in Korea, but also in the USA, Austria and other countries.

Mezzo soprano Kwon Miji graduated from Gyeonggi University, and also received musical education abroad, received an award in the Seoul Orchestra competition. She is the owner of prestigious awards.

The concert became a real musical celebration, bringing together talented musicians from two countries and giving unforgettable impressions to all those present. This event became a vivid example of cultural exchange, blurring borders and uniting people through music. ///nCa, 24 November 2024