Get your retail therapy in İstanbul, where culture meets style

Do you want to get a dose of retail therapy in one of the world’s best shopping cities while stores offer discounts and sales worldwide this November? Then, İstanbul, hosting the best artisans and products that reflect its multicultural identity, is just the place you’re looking for. İstanbul is a treasure trove for shopping with diverse destinations, from streets lined with chic boutiques to vibrant markets. Whether you’re after luxury goods, designer clothing or traditional souvenirs. İstanbul offers everything that will excite you.

Traditional Shopping in Historical Bazaars

Among the most authentic city experiences that İstanbul offers is discovering its historical bazaars. The most popular of them, the Grand and the Spice Bazaars, seamlessly blend unforgettable sights with sounds and colours you cannot see elsewhere. Resembling a giant labyrinth, Grand Bazaar is one of the world’s oldest and largest shopping centres. Wondering the bazaar’s streets, you’ll appreciate the strong artisan tradition, find high-quality goods, including Anatolian carpets, leather products, handmade lamps, and silk garments, and even sip Turkish tea from tulip-shaped glasses while talking to shopkeepers. Then, you can explore decades-old Turkish traditional restaurants, named “esnaf lokantası”, in the back alleys of the bazaar to savour authentic flavours. On the other hand, Spice Bazaar offers visual feasts and unique smells with colourful products on the stalls, including spices and Turkish delights.

Insider’s tip: At Grand Bazaar, you can find many timeless pieces produced by skilled craftsmen. The bazaar has a centuries-old gold smithery tradition, so we suggest you purchase custom-made jewellery as an excellent souvenir from your trip.

All-Day Shopping in İstanbul’s Malls

For a more modern shopping experience, you should head to İstanbul’s stylish malls. The city’s malls are equipped with air conditioning, parking spaces and disabled facilities and are open from 10 am to 10 pm, allowing visitors to enjoy a comfortable shopping experience anytime. While the malls offer countless products, including luxury brands, they also provide dining options, cafes, and cinemas, making them perfect for spending an entire day with family or friends. Additionally, entertainment opportunities, including playgrounds and theme parks, enhance kids’ enjoyment while providing families with a more comfortable and stress-free shopping experience.

Insider’s tip: Since weekends can be crowded, consider visiting malls on weekdays for a more relaxed experience.

Purchase, Dine and Unwind: Shopping Streets

İstanbul is also home to lively shopping streets offering diverse experiences with many shops, from small boutiques to high-end brand stores. While the fashionable Nişantaşı is a centre of local designers, its main shopping street, Abdi İpekçi, is lined with international luxury brands and boutiques as well as upscale restaurants, cafes and art galleries. On the Anatolian side, Bağdat Street is one of the finest shopping boulevards. The street is especially famous for local and international luxury brands and exclusive design shops. İstiklal Street, extending from Taksim Square to Tunnel in Beyoğlu, is another shopping address with numerous stores selling unique finds, from clothes to jewellery. It offers a more easy-going atmosphere and relaxed shopping experience as you wander through famous neoclassical arcades leading to fantastic shops and bookstores.

Insider’s tip: Abdi İpekçi, Bağdat, and İstiklal Streets are all home to a variety of outstanding restaurants and new generation cafés. Don’t forget to take a pleasurable lunch break in these venues while shopping.

Vintage Shopping Locales

İstanbul is also a paradise for antique and second-hand goods. If you are a collector or conscious traveller who values sustainable shopping experiences, head to Çukurcuma, between Galatasaray and Cihangir neighbourhoods. Stores full of hidden treasures, from authentic carpets to stylish furniture from the 20th century, are all along the streets here. Another place where the best antique dealers and second-hand stores are located is Balat. This multicultural district on the Golden Horn coast has been a location for antique selling since the Ottoman period. But the auction culture here is one of the most exciting experiences in the city today. Feriköy, a neighbourhood in Şişli, is ideal for authentic collectables. When you enter Feriköy Antique Market, you’ll be surrounded by over 200 vendors selling fascinating items, such as coin collections, old jewellery and vintage clothes.

Insider’s tip: Each neighbourhood hosts its vibrant market on a designated day of the week. So, don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of these local markets, antique stores and flea markets. ///nCa, 23 November 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)