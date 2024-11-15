British universities show interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan

A number of British universities, including the University of Westminster, are interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan and providing educational services in the field of higher education. This was stated by the Regional Export Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Department of Business and Trade of the UK Government, Ms.Sarah Chidgey, at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Education Azat Atayev in Ashgabat, on Thursday, 14 November.

During the meeting, the possibilities of providing educational services in secondary education through the accreditation of Turkmen educational institutions were discussed.

Ms.Chidgey described in detail how this process has been successfully implemented in neighboring countries. She briefed on the UK’s successful experience in the field of quality education, represented in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, Ms. Chidgey informed that the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council is planned to be held early next year, within the framework of which education issues will also be discussed. She also stressed that the UK is interested in holding more detailed negotiations on cooperation in the field of education at the World Education Forum, which takes place annually in May in London.

As a first step towards strengthening ties in the field of education, the parties agreed to hold joint webinars, which will explore in detail the UK educational standards, accreditation and licensing procedures, as well as quality assurance techniques.

Atayev noted that such seminars will help identify specific and detailed issues related to the British educational system that will need to be studied. He also added that by May next year, the parties will be able to discuss step-by-step cooperation in more detail, paying attention to every aspect for the successful implementation of the project.

The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the British side expressed confidence that this cooperation will make a significant contribution to the development of the education system of Turkmenistan and provide new opportunities for students and teachers, facilitating their integration into the global educational community. ///nCa, 15 November 2024