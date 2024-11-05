News Central Asia (nCa)

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Liechtenstein established

On 1 November 2024, the signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Liechtenstein took place at the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations in New York.

A conversation took place prior to the signing ceremony between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Aksoltan Atayeva and the Permanent Representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the United Nations Christian Wenaweser.

The Permanent Representatives reaffirmed the determination of two countries to strengthen friendly relations and to develop bilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration within international organizations, firstly within the UN framework.

The parties discussed matters pertaining to UN agenda that pose interest to Turkmenistan and the Principality of Liechtenstein, in particular, strengthening peace and trust, promotion of preventive diplomacy, international sport relations and other issues of sustainable development. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 4 November 2024

 

