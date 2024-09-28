Turkmenistan participated in the Festival of Asian Culture in Romania

On September 28, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Bucharest, in collaboration with the Embassies of Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Pakistan, organized a vibrant Festival of Asian Culture with the support of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum.

Each participating country showcased its unique cultural heritage through a beautifully designed national stand. The festival was graced by the presence of Romanian government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, cultural figures, Bucharest residents, and media representatives.

The grand opening of the festival featured speeches by the organizers, setting the stage for a day of cultural exchange and celebration. Visitors had the opportunity to admire the exquisite modern Turkmen national costumes, which seamlessly blended traditional elements with contemporary fashion trends.

The participants of the event highly appreciated the style of Turkmen national costumes, emphasizing that the show became a source of inspiration for foreign designers in creating new items of clothing inspired by Turkmen culture.

The musical portion of the celebration featured captivating performances of traditional Turkmen music and folklore, accompanied by the enchanting sounds of the dutar.

The centerpiece of the event was an exhibition at the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum showcasing the rich cultural heritage of all participating countries.

At the Embassy of Turkmenistan’s stand, visitors were treated to a fascinating display of the country’s cultural heritage and economic accomplishments. The showcase included a diverse range of items, such as traditional Turkmen costumes, handicrafts, and intricate embroidery. A particular highlight of the exhibition was the presentation of exquisite Turkmen carpets and unique musical instruments, which captivated the attention of festival attendees.

The vibrant photographs on display at the exhibition offered a glimpse into Turkmenistan’s rich cultural and historical heritage, capturing the spirit of the Turkmen people, their cherished traditions, and customs.

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore the works of President of Turkmenistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the works of Magtymguly Fragi in various languages, including Romanian, monographs, books, textbooks and scientific articles.

Embassy staff were on hand to guide interested guests through the works of Magtymguly Fragi, highlighting his significant influence on the development of the Turkmen language, literature, national identity, and statehood. His contributions to the universal treasury of spiritual values were also emphasized, along with his role in fostering international and friendly relations not only within the Eastern countries but also on a global scale.

The exhibition concluded with a delightful segment titled “Cuisine of Asian Countries,” where guests had the opportunity to savor the gastronomic traditions of all participating nations. ///nCa, 28 September 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)