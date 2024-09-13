Central Asian Parliaments Gather for Second Interparliamentary Forum in Uzbekistan

On September 12, 2024, the Second Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian states kicked off in Khiva, Uzbekistan.

Delegates from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, including representatives of youth parliaments and local governments, are participating in the two-day event.

In her opening remarks, Tanzila Narbayeva, Chair of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, emphasized that all countries of the region see their future development in direct connection with the sustainability and well-being of the Central Asian region. She noted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the successful implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level and put forward a number of proposals to intensify and expand inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The forum features four panel sessions focusing on:

Developing new avenues for interparliamentary cooperation.

Enhancing the involvement of interparliamentary commissions, friendship groups, and local representative bodies in regional social and economic development.

Facilitating appeals from youth parliaments and groups to the heads of state.

Promoting the role of women and youth in the region’s socio-economic progress.

UNRCCA press release: SRSG Kaha Imnadze addressed to Second Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States

SRSG for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA, Kaha Imnadze, participated in the Second Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, which took place in Khiva, Uzbekistan, September 12, 2024. The event was organized by the Senate and the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and focused on the crucial role of parliaments in the socio-economic development of the region.

The forum was organized in accordance with the “Roadmap” for the development of regional cooperation, adopted at the Fourth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia on July 21, 2022. The first Inter-Parliamentary Forum, held in February 2023 in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, marked the beginning of intensified inter-parliamentary cooperation, which continues to evolve at the current forum.

In his welcoming address, Mr. Kaha Imnadze emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation for strengthening peace and stability in the region. He noted that Central Asia demonstrates successful examples of regional interaction, contributing to collective security and prosperity.

Mr. Imnadze pointed out the key role of parliamentarians in developing and implementing policies that reflect the interests of the people and highlighted the significance of women’s and youth participation in political and economic processes. “Their active participation is not only a matter of rights but also a matter of peace and security,” he added.

Following the forum, participants prepared the Khiva Communiqué, which reflected the main achievements and recommendations for further strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, increasing the role of women and youth, and developing sustainable governance systems. ///nCa, 13 September 2024 (photo credit – Senate of the Oliy Majlis, UNRCCA)