Border Meeting: Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss joint projects inauguration

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov met with the foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaqi at the shared border’s zero point, the official government website of Afghanistan reported on 5 September 2024. The meeting brought together delegations from various organizations of Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

During this gathering, the parties deliberated on arrangements for commencing operations of TAPI pipeline (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project), railway construction, electricity, and optical fiber projects within Afghan territory.

Additionally, the respective teams from both sides assessed the readiness for the upcoming inauguration ceremony of these significant ventures.

At the end of August, Afghanistan’s delegation visited Ashgabat. The visit led to signing of four documents on cooperation in the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan electricity lines project (TAP); the construction of facilities at the Torghundi railway station; construction of Torghundi-Sanabar railway segment of the Turgundi-Herat railway line, as well as Agreement between TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and the Host Government on TAPI gas pipeline project in Afghanistan. ///nCa, 6 September 2024