Turkmenistan-Tatarstan Cooperation Growing Exponentially

The cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan, the largest component republic of the Russian Federation is expanding exponentially. This was evident at the recently-held ninth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

Here are the outcomes:

[There is some duplication because of material from various sources]

Turkmenistan is ready to supply cement and other construction materials to Tatarstan

Turkmenistan is ready to supply cement and other construction materials to Tatarstan. This was stated by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Joraev at the ninth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

“This year we launched two cement plants with a capacity of 1 million tons of products per year. Therefore, there is huge potential in this issue, we can work it out,” said Joraev .

The capacity of all cement factories in Turkmenistan is 5 million tons of products per year. They produce the most popular brands of cement using modern technology.

According to the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko, a huge number of facilities are being built in Tatarstan, and there is a shortage of cement.

“This year they even brought it from Iran. Maybe, based on our mutual settlements, we can consider the issue of cement, make an agreement on the import of cement, if not this year, then next year,” he noted.

The director of the Turkmenistan region of JSC Foreign Trade Company KAMAZ, Marat Garifullin, suggested that the Turkmen side open a facility for the production of equipment in their state.

“We can look at options. That is, it could be, for example, special equipment. Up to the point that it will be possible to assemble the chassis,” he emphasized.

KamAZ’s proposal to create production facilities in Turkmenistan was supported by Serdar Joraev .

“KAMAZ products are represented quite well on the Turkmen market. The creation of joint ventures can, to some extent, resolve the issue of payment and settlement,” he said.

Deputy General Director for External Cooperation of the AK Bars Shipbuilding Corporation Alexander Emelyushin confirmed the company’s readiness to participate in the shipbuilding program of Turkmenistan. The corporation has already delivered two high-speed passenger vessels of Project A 145 from the Zelenodolsk plant named after A. M. Gorky to Turkmenistan.

“They are successfully operated in the Caspian Sea. All issues related to the operation of vessels are promptly resolved,” the speaker noted. [Tatar-Inform]

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan Shamil Ageev met with the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

On August 26, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, Shamil Ageev, and the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Serdar Saparov, and a member of the board of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Begench Arazov.

At the meeting, Shamil Ageev told the guests about the activities of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, international cooperation and shared his experience of holding international events.

The meeting took place as part of the visit of the delegation of the Republic of Turkmenistan on August 26-28 to the Tatarstan Petroleum and Gas Chemical Forum – 2024. The delegation is headed by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Joraev .

As part of the strategic partnership with Russia, Tatarstan strengthens and expands multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Let us recall that in May of this year in Kazan, on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024”, a meeting was held between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, which was held with the participation of members of the delegations of both sides. [Tatarstan.tpprf}

Tatneft is studying the possibility of producing medical polypropylene in Turkmenistan

Tatneft is studying the issue of producing medical polypropylene in Turkmenistan, as well as the possibility of forming a medical cluster in this country for the production of saline solutions and medical preparations. This was reported by the director of the Tatneft branch in Turkmenistan, Ildar Burganov, at a meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

“We are studying the issue of producing medical polypropylene on the territory of Turkmenistan at the request of the Turkmen side,” he said. “To ensure the possibility of organizing polypropylene production at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, additional construction of an ethylene production complex and reconstruction of the existing polypropylene production complex are required.”

In addition, according to him, Tatneft also studied the issue of forming a medical cluster in the city of Arkadag for the production of saline solutions and medications. “In this area, we are attracting a relevant company in Russia as part of developing a hypothesis about the possibility of producing saline solutions from materials that are directly located in the fields of Turkmenistan. As far as we know, today saline solutions are purchased abroad for the relevant work of Turkmenistan in this direction,” added Burganov .

The director of the Tatneft branch in Turkmenistan also noted that by the end of the year the Russian company plans to exceed the 800 thousand tons mark in oil production at the Turkmen Goturdepe field. [TASS]

Kamaz plans to open production in Turkmenistan

Director of the Turkmenistan region of JSC Foreign Trade Company Kamaz Marat Garifullin said that by the end of the year the company plans to supply more than 100 units of equipment to Turkmenistan

Kamaz is discussing opening production in Turkmenistan. This was announced by the director of the Turkmenistan region of JSC Foreign Trade Company Kamaz, Marat Garifullin, at a meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, which was held in Kazan.

“Developing our relationship, <…> [we propose] to open the next facility, where we could already [start] production, production of equipment on site. Various options have been considered, <…> to the point that it is possible to It would be possible to even assemble the chassis. Moreover, we propose to create it under the name of a local brand,” Garifullin said, noting that he hopes to make a decision on this issue in the near future.

Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Joraev noted that he has a positive attitude towards this proposal. “Kamaz products are very widely represented on the Turkmen market, so we welcome this proposal. And we also talked about this at previous meetings, about establishing production in Turkmenistan,” the minister said, noting that we could talk about creating a joint venture.

Garifullin also said that by the end of 2024, Kamaz plans to supply more than 100 units of equipment to Turkmenistan. He clarified that these supplies are aimed at the private sector. “We are at the stage of developing the state contract, at the stage of discussing it and agreeing on the technical part,” Garifullin said. [TASS] — Compiled by nCa, 28 August 2024