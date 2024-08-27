President of Turkmenistan receives Chairman of Dragon Oil

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan received on Monday, 26 August 2024, the Chairman of the Emirati company Dragon Oil, Saeedi Al-Tayer.

Dragon Oil is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the upstream sector.

The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the partnership based on the mutually beneficial experience of many years. It was underlined that the increase in the oil and gas production and processing was a priority area.

They also agreed that the export of the Turkmen energy resources and the finished oil and gas chemical products was of importance.

The Chairman of Dragon Oil assured that his company will continue to fulfill the contractual obligations. /// nCa, 27 August 2024