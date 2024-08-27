News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Turkmenistan receives Chairman of Dragon Oil

President of Turkmenistan receives Chairman of Dragon Oil

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan received on Monday, 26 August 2024, the Chairman of the Emirati company Dragon Oil, Saeedi Al-Tayer.

Dragon Oil is a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the upstream sector.

The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the partnership based on the mutually beneficial experience of many years. It was underlined that the increase in the oil and gas production and processing was a priority area.

They also agreed that the export of the Turkmen energy resources and the finished oil and gas chemical products was of importance.

The Chairman of Dragon Oil assured that his company will continue to fulfill the contractual obligations. /// nCa, 27 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. SC «Turkmennebit» and «Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd.» extended the Production Sharing Agreement until 2035
  2. Dragon Oil adds three new fields to its portfolio of assets in Turkmenistan
  3. Dragon Oil to boost production in Turkmenistan and Iraq
  4. Dragon Oil Embarks on new Exploration Project in Turkmenistan’s Block 19 in the Caspian Sea
  5. Dragon Oil to completely stop flaring gas at fields in Turkmenistan by 2027 – Ali Al-Jarwan
  6. Dragon Oil opens its largest regional office in Turkmenistan
  7. President of Turkmenistan receives delegation from UAE
  8. Dragon Oil – Diamond Partner of the XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023”
  9. Dragon Oil – Platinum partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” in Ashgabat
  10. President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan