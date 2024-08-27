Foreign minister of Turkmenistan congratulates newly appointed foreign minister of Iran

The DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, has congratulated the newly appointed foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

He noted the high level of political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Iran, which have been maintained for a long time.

Meredov expressed confidence that mutual cooperation between the two countries will strengthen and develop even more and wished his Iranian counterpart success in his work.

Sayyid Abbas Araghchi, born on 12 December 1962, has a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the School of International Relations, affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He then obtained a Master’s degree in Political Science from Islamic Azad University, Central Tehran Branch.

Additionally, Araghchi holds a Ph.D. in Political Thought from the University of Kent.

Araghchi entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in 1989. In early 1990s, he served as chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Conference, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Prior to becoming Ambassador, Araghchi served as Director General of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS). From 2004 to 2005, he was chancellor of School of International Relations.

He served as ambassador to Finland (1999–2003) and Japan (2007–2011).

He served as a former political deputy at the foreign ministry from 2017 to 2021. He previously held office as the Deputy for Asia–Pacific and the Commonwealth Affairs and Legal and International Affairs of the foreign ministry. He served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in talks with the P5+1, in Hassan Rouhani’s government.

Araghchi was nominated by newly-inaugurated President Masoud Pezeshkian as his foreign minister on 11 August 2024, and eventually became Minister of Foreign Affairs following a vote of confidence by the Islamic Consultative Assembly on 21 August. /// nCa, 27 August 2024