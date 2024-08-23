News Central Asia (nCa)

Uzbekistan will privatize railway stations and trains

Uzbekistan is preparing to privatize the railway stations and trains in the public-private format. This will be helpful for the construction, modernization and management of the objects and the trains.

The bill is under debate at the lower house of the Uzbek parliament.

Podrobno.uz reports that the new bill defines the rights and obligations of carriers and wagon (container) operators in order to create a healthy competitive environment, attract the private sector to the industry, and eliminate the monopoly of railway transport.

In addition, according to the document, opportunities are created for the implementation of railway projects on the basis of public-private partnerships.

The adoption of the bill will serve to regulate railway transport and improve the management structure, create a competitive environment in the industry, improve the quality of transportation of citizens by rail, reduce prices, meet the needs of the state and citizens for the safe transportation of passengers and goods by rail.

In addition, if this law comes into force, it will help attract foreign investment and deepen international cooperation in the field of railway transport and international transport.

 

