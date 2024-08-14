Air Cargo Review – Central Asia and Caucasus – Part Two

Uzbekistan

1.1 Overview and Statistics

Uzbekistan’s air cargo sector has seen substantial growth and development in recent years. In 2022, Uzbekistan’s airports processed 80,100 metric tons of cargo and mail, a 62% increase compared to pre-COVID 2019 levels. For 2023, a further 19% increase in freight volume was planned, targeting 95,300 metric tons. This growth is facilitated by significant infrastructure enhancements and strategic partnerships.

Key Infrastructure Developments

Tashkent International Airport Cargo Complex

Tashkent International Airport (TAS) is witnessing major developments with the construction of a modern cargo complex. The intended capacity of the existing terminal is 30,000 tons per year, but the airport is projected to handle about 67,000 tons of cargo and mail in 2024. The new complex will quadruple the airport’s cargo capacity to 120,000 tons annually. The first stage, set to be operational by the end of the year, includes an 8,000 square meter cargo terminal and a 3,000 square meter administrative building. The second phase will add another 12,000 square meters of cargo warehouse space by the end of 2025.

Navoi Airport Expansion

Navoi Airport, developed primarily as a cargo hub since the late 2000s, is undergoing significant reconstruction. The management of its cargo terminal has been transferred to Terminals Holding, a Middle Eastern company, which is expected to enhance the airport’s capabilities significantly. Recently, Uzbekistan Airports signed an agreement with the Italian provider EU Wings to establish a base maintenance center at Navoi. Additionally, the Ukrainian provider Best MRO has expressed similar plans for Navoi.

Urgench Airport Upgrades

Urgench International Airport (UGC) is undergoing significant upgrades, including a runway overhaul scheduled to start in July 2024. This project will enable the airport to handle wide-body aircraft like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330, facilitating both passenger and cargo operations. The last major reconstruction of the runway was in 1997, with partial repairs done in 2018.

1.2 Airlines Developments and New Routes

Uzbekistan Airways

Uzbekistan Airways, the country’s largest airline, saw a record expansion in 2023 by adding ten new aircraft to its fleet, including five Airbus A320neos, two L-410s, and three ATR-72s. This fleet expansion enabled the airline to achieve a 19% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, surpassing 5 million passengers for the first time. The airline also transported more than 50,400 tons of cargo and launched ten new routes in 2023.

My Freighter

Initial Acquisitions and Business Model Shift

On November 4, 2022, the Uzbek private company My Freighter took delivery of its first aircraft, a Boeing 747-200F. This marked a significant shift in the business model of My Freighter, which since its inception in 2019 had been acting as the general air cargo agent for Uzbekistan Airways. The acquisition of the 37-year-old aircraft (registered as UK47088) was a pivotal moment for the company, signifying its ambition to operate a fleet of up to 20 freighters within five years. The aircraft was planned to be used on routes connecting China and Southeast Asia with Europe and the United States, positioning Tashkent as a key transit hub.

Expansion with Boeing 767s and New Partnerships

In November 2023, My Freighter expanded its fleet by adding a second aircraft, a Boeing 767-300BCF converted freighter. This addition not only increased the fleet size but also marked the start of a business partnership with the US’s Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). The partnership and the new aircraft were expected to enhance the airline’s capabilities, providing more reliable and efficient services. The 22-year-old aircraft (MSN 29386), registered locally as UK67009, started flying to the Middle East shortly after its arrival.

By January 2024, My Freighter introduced another Boeing 767-300ER BDSF to its fleet. Leased from ATSG, this aircraft began its inaugural cargo flight to Ostrava, Czech Republic, immediately after its arrival. With this addition, My Freighter’s fleet included two converted Boeing 767-300ERs and a Boeing 747-200F.

Route Network Expansion

In February 2024, My Freighter expanded its regular air cargo services to include six weekly flights to Liège, Belgium, a major cargo airport in Europe. This expansion was part of a strategic move to increase the airline’s presence in Europe. Starting from March 1, the airline also launched regular weekly routes to Shanghai and Seoul. The focus was on transporting perishable goods and e-commerce items, catering to the growing demand in these sectors.

In March 2024, My Freighter received authorization from the UK Civil Aviation Authority for commercial flights to the UK, becoming the first private Uzbek airline to do so. This milestone allowed the airline to expand its operations in Europe, with cargo flights to Budapest, Hungary, and Ostrava, Czech Republic, already in progress.

Further Fleet Growth and New Services

By March 2024, My Freighter added a third Boeing 767-300BCF to its fleet. The 29-year-old aircraft arrived from Ostrava and made its first commercial flight from Tashkent to Vienna. This expansion reinforced My Freighter’s position as Uzbekistan’s largest cargo airline by fleet size, with three Boeing 767-300F converted freighters and a Boeing 747-200F.

In July 2024, My Freighter launched new flights to three Chinese cities: Ezhou, Shenzhen, and Shijiazhuang. This expansion was facilitated by the airline receiving a foreign air carrier certificate (CCAR129) from Chinese aviation authorities, allowing unrestricted flights to mainland China. The new routes were part of the airline’s strategy to connect key trade hubs along the modern Silk Road, fostering economic growth in the region.

Centrum Air as a Subsidiary

My Freighter also operates a subsidiary, Centrum Air, which focuses on passenger services. In March 2024, My Freighter announced plans to open its own line maintenance station, starting with Airbus A320, which Centrum Air operates, followed by the Boeing 767Fs, which are the core of My Freighter’s fleet. This move aims to reduce dependency on Uzbekistan Airways Technics for maintenance services.

Interline Partnerships, Network and Fleet Expansion

In June 2024, My Freighter and Air Europa Cargo announced an interline partnership, allowing both carriers access to each other’s cargo networks across North America, South America, the EU, and Central Asia. This partnership provided My Freighter with access to eight destinations, including Panama City, Cancun, Punta Cana, and Miami, while Air Europa Cargo gained access to Tashkent and Central Asia through My Freighter’s trucking network.

In July 2024, My Freighter agreed to lease two additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighters from Air Transport Services Group’s subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing. This addition aimed to expand the airline’s ATSG-leased fleet to five 767-300BCFs, further enhancing its capability to connect key trade hubs and facilitating efficient and reliable transportation of goods.

By investing in fleet expansion, developing strategic partnerships, and enhancing infrastructure, My Freighter is well on its way to becoming a major player in the global air cargo industry, driving economic growth and enhancing logistical capabilities in Uzbekistan and beyond.

Fly Khiva

Fly Khiva, a new cargo airline, commenced operations with a Boeing 767-300F freighter leased from Icelandair. The airline plans to add more aircraft to its fleet and has started providing cargo services between Europe and China through Uzbekistan. The carrier’s first commercial flight took place on June 25, 2024, from Tashkent to Erbil, Iraq. Fly Khiva has also received approval for flights to Hong Kong and is awaiting permission to operate flights to Europe. The airline plans to establish its own base maintenance center in the future, potentially at Navoi Airport.

1.3 New International Partnerships

Uzbekistan is actively attracting new air cargo carriers. For instance, Chinese cargo airline YTO Cargo Airlines launched scheduled cargo flights to Uzbekistan in June 2024, using the Comac ARJ21-700F regional jet. Additionally, a new cargo terminal is being constructed at Tashkent International Airport, which will be completed by the end of 2024. The Danish cargo airline Maersk Air Cargo began operations at Navoi Airport in March 2023, with flights on the Billund-Navoi-Hangzhou-Navoi-Billund route. Initially operating six flights a week, the frequency is expected to increase to 36 weekly flights. Navoi airport will serve as a transfer point for technical landing, refueling, and crew changes.

1.4 Strategic Liberalization and Future Prospects

Uzbekistan plans to liberalize air connectivity with China significantly. Agreements have been reached to increase the number of flights between the two countries to 100 per week, with each country operating 50 flights. The restrictions on the number of destination points and designated carriers will be lifted, allowing unlimited flights to various cities. Additionally, a new air corridor should reduce flight time between Uzbekistan and China.

1.5 Air Silk Road Initiative

Uzbekistan and China have also agreed on the joint development of an “Air Silk Road” for cargo air services. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance Uzbekistan’s role in global air cargo logistics and strengthen economic ties with China.

Uzbekistan and China have also agreed on the joint development of an "Air Silk Road" for cargo air services. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance Uzbekistan's role in global air cargo logistics and strengthen economic ties with China.

By investing in infrastructure, expanding its fleet, and forging international partnerships, Uzbekistan is well-positioned to become a significant player in the global air cargo industry. These developments are expected to drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance the country's logistical capabilities.