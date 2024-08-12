Korea and Central Asian countries discussed the plan of upcoming activities and events

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 8 August 2024, Foreign ministry of Korea hosted the 15th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Secretariat of the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum.

Turkmenistan was represented by Ambassador Begench Durdyyev.

During the meeting, the members of the Executive Committee of the Secretariat, consisting of Ambassadors of the Central Asia countries and the Director General of the Northeast and Central Asian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea, discussed the organizational issues related to holding the 17th meeting of the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Autumn of this year in Seoul.

They focused on the issues related to the Agenda of the upcoming Forum, as well as the Work Plan for 2025 of the “Central Asia-Republic of Korea” Cooperation Forum Secretariat.

The sides also paid special attention to the organizational issues related to holding the Second Meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments of the Central Asian countries and Korea, which will take place in autumn of this year in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 12 August 2024

 

