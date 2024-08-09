President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Astana

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take part in the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The Head of Turkmenistan was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are steadily expanding trade and economic cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction. Thus, in 5 years, the mutual trade between the countries has increased 4 times and has grown by 28% in the last year alone. The trade turnover for 6 months of this year amounted to $237.2 million.

Promising areas for increasing cooperation are the gas industry and the transit and transport sector, where a number of major projects for the reconstruction and construction of highways are being implemented.

They include construction of a new 225 km long highway “border of Kazakhstan – Garabogaz – Turkmenbashi” with a new bridge over the Garabogazgol Bay. A project for the reconstruction of a 165 km-ling section of the Zhanaozen – Turkmenistan border highway is being worked out. ///nCa, 9 August 2024