News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Astana

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Astana

By

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take part in the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The Head of Turkmenistan was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are steadily expanding trade and economic cooperation across the entire spectrum of interaction. Thus, in 5 years, the mutual trade between the countries has increased 4 times and has grown by 28% in the last year alone. The trade turnover for 6 months of this year amounted to $237.2 million.

Promising areas for increasing cooperation are the gas industry and the transit and transport sector, where a number of major projects for the reconstruction and construction of highways are being implemented.

They include construction of a new 225 km long highway “border of Kazakhstan – Garabogaz – Turkmenbashi” with a new bridge over the Garabogazgol Bay. A project for the reconstruction of a 165 km-ling section of the Zhanaozen – Turkmenistan border highway is being worked out. ///nCa, 9 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. UPDATED: Arkadag Berdimuhamedov arrives in Astana to participate in the SCO summit
  2. Kazakhstan’s business mission to Turkmenistan has become a truly breakthrough, says the President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”
  3. Turkmenistan is ready to diversify gas supplies in the ECO space, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov says
  4. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at online SCO Summit on 4 July 2023
  5. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in all fields, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  6. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov: International exhibitions are important platforms for global promotion of the achievements of Turkmenistan
  7. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 16th Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization
  8. Russia wants to create a Caspian roundabout with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
  9. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia
  10. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan