News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Record-Breaking Cargo Delivery on China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Route

Record-Breaking Cargo Delivery on China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Route

By

A container train recently completed the 4,486-kilometer journey from China to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan in a record-breaking five days, Kazinform reports.

Departing from the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi’an, China, the train traversed the Kazakhstan Railways network to the Saryagash border station before reaching its final destination, Tashkent, a major Central Asian transportation hub.

The expedited delivery was made possible by the efficient utilization of KTZ terminal facilities in China and the collaborative efforts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to enhance border infrastructure.

The capacity of the Saryagash docking station, a crucial link between the two nations, has been boosted by 50% through reconstruction and process improvements.

This accelerated cargo service is a direct result of the agreements reached in April between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to streamline cargo transportation on the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan route and explore the Trans-Afghan corridor.

In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan surpassed 31 million tons, an increase of 17.2% compared to 2022.///nCa, 6 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Speedy customs clearance agreement between China and Kazakhstan will speed up delivery of cargo across China-Europe route
  2. China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran Develop New Transport Route
  3. Kazakhstan launches new railway service between Turkmenistan and China
  4. Multimodal route from China to Uzbekistan via Turkmenistan has been launched
  5. Kazakhstan launches e-queues for cargo carriers on the border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
  6. China Launches New Cargo Train Service to Central Asia
  7. Turkmen plaster delivered to China
  8. Uzbekistan tests Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
  9. China and Kazakhstan signed over 30 documents – Tokayev and Xi launched cargo traffic along the Trans–Caspian transport route – agreed to increase trade turnover to $ 80 billion
  10. India-Uzbekistan Container Service Launched via Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan