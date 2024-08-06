Record-Breaking Cargo Delivery on China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Route

A container train recently completed the 4,486-kilometer journey from China to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan in a record-breaking five days, Kazinform reports.

Departing from the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi’an, China, the train traversed the Kazakhstan Railways network to the Saryagash border station before reaching its final destination, Tashkent, a major Central Asian transportation hub.

The expedited delivery was made possible by the efficient utilization of KTZ terminal facilities in China and the collaborative efforts of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to enhance border infrastructure.

The capacity of the Saryagash docking station, a crucial link between the two nations, has been boosted by 50% through reconstruction and process improvements.

This accelerated cargo service is a direct result of the agreements reached in April between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to streamline cargo transportation on the China-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan route and explore the Trans-Afghan corridor.

In 2023, the volume of cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan surpassed 31 million tons, an increase of 17.2% compared to 2022.///nCa, 6 August 2024