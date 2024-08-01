The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador presented her credentials to the President of Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Wednesday, 31 July, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ms.Elizabeth Rood.

During the meeting, the fruitful nature of the interstate dialogue developing in the political and diplomatic sphere was noted. In this regard, it was stressed that the regular relevant departments of the two countries maintain contacts on issues of maintaining sustainable development, ensuring security, as well as such aspects as climate change.

At the same time, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan, whose neutral status has been recognized twice by the United Nations, pursues an active foreign policy, developing fruitful cooperation aimed at consolidating peace and achieving the SDGs in the regional and global dimensions.

In the context of trade and economic cooperation, the significant contribution of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council was praised. For many years, such major American companies as Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, and Case New Holland have been implementing important joint projects in Turkmenistan.

The sides emphasized that there are great prospects and opportunities for building a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Cultural and humanitarian ties are also an integral part of Turkmen-US relations.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Elizabeth Rood expressed confidence that the Turkmen-US relations will continue to develop successfully, filling with new concrete content.///nCa, 1 August 2024

U.S. Ambassador presented copies of credentials to Foreign Minister Turkmenistan

On 31 July 2024, the United States Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ms.Elizabeth Rood, presented copies of her credentials to Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The sides stressed the traditionally friendly nature of bilateral ties. Political and diplomatic relations were discussed. The possibilities of building up partnership in the trade and economic sphere, as well as issues of implementing current and promising cultural and humanitarian projects, were considered.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan wished Ambassador Elizabeth Rood success in her responsible diplomatic post. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

