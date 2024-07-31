First forum of analytical centers of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea takes in Tashkent

On 30 July, the International Institute for Central Asia (MICA) in Tashkent hosted the first expert Forum on the theme “Era of Change: Vision for Future Cooperation between Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.”

The event was co-organized by the MICA and the Secretariat of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum. Around 100 representatives from ministries, diplomatic missions, leading analytical and research centers from Central Asia and the Republic of Korea attended the Forum.

The Korean delegation included Rhee Chong-Kuk, Executive Director of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum Secretariat, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan, Won Do-Young, Eom Gu-Ho, Director of the Asia-Pacific Research Center at Hanyang University, and Ahn Jong-Ho, General Director of the Water Resources Research Group at the Korea Environment Institute, among other experts working in the Central Asia-Republic of Korea format.

Central Asian countries were represented by experts from analytical structures as well as officials from sectoral ministries and agencies.

Before the Forum began, participants and guests were warmly welcomed by the Korean folk ensemble “Asadal” of the Korean Cultural Centers Association in Uzbekistan with the vibrant beats of traditional Korean drums, samulnori.

Opening the conference, Rhee Chong-Kuk stated: “It is highly encouraging that the first Forum of Analytical Centers Central Asia-Republic of Korea is taking place at a pivotal moment. The Korean government has recently developed a diplomatic policy specifically targeting Central Asia, and the Central Asia-Republic of Korea summit is also on the horizon, marking a significant advance in our relations and cooperation.”

He highlighted that the forum would produce a range of innovative solutions and proposals concerning common current issues and cooperation directions between Korea and Central Asia, thereby making a substantial contribution to regional relations.

J. Vakhabov, Director of the International Institute for Central Asia, emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea have made significant progress in deepening and expanding their political, diplomatic, economic, social, and cultural ties. Both sides are continually working to further develop these connections.

Vakhabov also noted that to enhance the effectiveness of interaction between the Central Asian region and the Republic of Korea, it is crucial to develop new approaches to organizing multilateral cooperation, especially in light of the preparations for the first Summit in the Central Asia-Republic of Korea format in 2025 and the promotion of the “K-Silk Road” initiative.

In this context, Vakhabov pointed out the growing need to strengthen expert exchanges and practical cooperation between the region and South Korea and to revise traditional approaches to cooperation in all priority areas.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan I. Khaydarov stressed that, in the context of rising international turbulence and unpredictability in the global economy, Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea need to take joint measures to maintain transport and logistics chains, ensure energy and food security, enhance investment cooperation and technological exchange, combat climate change, and address other challenges.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan I. Khaydarov concluded: “The Republic of Korea has consistently been a reliable partner for the countries of our region in implementing important socio-economic projects aimed at ensuring sustainable development in Central Asia.”

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan, Won Do-Young, stated: “The relations between Korea and Uzbekistan, as well as between Korea and Central Asia, have become closer than ever following a series of state visits by President Yoon Suk-yeol to the region. There are numerous areas where we can expand our cooperation, and we have a lot of work ahead.”

According to the Ambassador, Central Asia today is a region with new growth potential for the future of humanity in terms of geopolitics, economic demographics, and attracts global attention.

Shin Agrippina, Rector of Puchon University in Tashkent, noted that in recent years, relations between Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea, have been successfully developing across all spheres. Special attention is given to strengthening multilateral interaction in the cultural and humanitarian fields.

She emphasized that contemporary Uzbekistan is undergoing large-scale reforms in all areas of socio-economic development. Under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country has entered a new stage of development – the building of a “New Uzbekistan.” To ensure sustainable development of both the state and society, investments in human capital development are crucial.

In turn, Viktor Pak, Chairman of the Association of Korean Cultural Centers in Uzbekistan and Deputy of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, stated: “Uzbekistan highly values the active interaction in the field of education and science. The growing number of students from Uzbekistan studying at leading universities in the Republic of Korea, as well as the successful implementation of joint research projects, are vivid examples of fruitful cooperation.”

During the Forum, diplomats and experts from five Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea put forward practical proposals for organizing multilateral cooperation between the region and Korea on priority cooperation areas in economics, energy and mining, digitization, artificial intelligence, and ICT.

Participants also focused on the negative impact of climate change on sustainable development in the Central Asian region. There was emphasis on interest in further cooperation with Seoul in the field of environmental innovations and technologies in the Aral Sea region.

Furthermore, Forum participants discussed strengthening ties between expert-analytical communities, facilitating the expansion of contacts and exchange of experiences between representatives of government agencies, business communities, and public organizations from Central Asian countries and the Republic of Korea.

Following the Forum, the organizers agreed to prepare and adopt recommendations from the First Forum of Analytical Centers, on the basis of which initiatives and proposals will be developed for the upcoming Summit of Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea in 2025. ///cross-post from UzDaily.uz, 30 July 2024