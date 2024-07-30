The oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan held talks with investors from the UAE and South Korea – Kazakhstani companies are ready to join gas projects in Turkmenistan

On 29 July 2024, Ashgabat hosted meetings of the heads of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan with the management of ADNOC (UAE) and Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. (Republic of Korea), TDH reports.

One of the features of the current stage of negotiations was the expression by ADNOC of readiness to work together with oil and gas companies from Kazakhstan. At the same time, it should be noted that the Turkmen side has repeatedly expressed support for the participation of companies from neighboring countries in the implementation of large-scale international gas projects of Turkmenistan.

During the negotiations with the ADNOC delegation, headed by Senior Vice President of the company Mr. Abdullah Al Shamsi, a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the project for the development of the third phase of the Galkynysh field was discussed.

As known, in 2022-2024, during the visits of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates, solid foundations were laid for cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil and gas. In particular, important documents were signed that defined specific areas of joint activities at the Galkynysh field.

Currently, the process of implementing the bilateral agreements is in an active phase. The parties are considering in detail the legal, commercial, investment, financial, technical and other components of the Galkynysh field development project. It should be noted that the implementation of such plans is directly related to the promotion of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

***

The heads of the State Concern Turkmengaz held consultations with the delegation of the South Korean company Hyundai Engineering Co. Ltd. led by its Senior Vice President, Mr. Jung Song Yong.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of work on the development of the Phase 4 of the Galkynysh field.

Hyundai Engineering expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities presented by their upcoming involvement in the Galkynysh field development. They emphasized the project’s potential to leverage the company’s extensive energy sector expertise while also expanding their international experience in the gas industry.

They also stressed the need to implement the agreements reached during mutual visits at the highest state level in 2023-2024. The parties agreed to continue regular meetings in accordance with previously agreed schedules.

In June this year, Hyundai Engineering signed two documents with Turkmenistan on the implementation of major infrastructure projects in the gas industry in the country. They include: Cooperation Agreement between the State Concern “Turkmenhimiýa” and Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. to ensure successful commissioning and stable operation of the Kiyanli polymer plant; a framework agreement on cooperation under Phase 4 of the Galkynysh gas field development between the State Concern Türkmengaz and Hyundai Engineering Co.,Ltd .///nCa, 30 July 2024