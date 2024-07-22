Turkmenistan and UN Strengthen Partnership at Second Strategic Advisory Board Meeting

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 16 July 2024 – The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Turkmenistan participated in the Second meeting of the “Turkmenistan – UN” Strategic Advisory Board (SAB), which was established by the President of Turkmenistan on March 8, 2024.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. Rashid Meredov, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko. The primary focus of the meeting was to brief the national stakeholders and the UN Country Team members on the outcomes of the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Turkmenistan on 5-7 July 2024 and, as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the meetings of the UN Secretary-General with the leadership of Turkmenistan, to discuss ideas and proposals to implement the UN General Assembly Resolution 78/266 “International Year of Peace and Trust” in 2025 adopted on 21 March 2024.

While briefing on the results of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Ashgabat, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan highlighted the strengthened strategic UN-Turkmenistan dialogue and alignment of the positions of Turkmenistan and United Nations on such topical issues as ensuring peace and security through joint efforts and on the basis of the UN Charter; intensification of dialogue on peace and security in the framework of international regional organizations; increased role of the United Nations as the sole and legitimate guarantor of security in the world; enhanced use of the potential of neutrality and preventive diplomacy as tools to maintain peace and to build trust among the states; situation in Afghanistan and the need to integrate this country in the regional economic cooperation. During the talks, Turkmenistan once again reiterated its initiatives in relation to the development of a Global Security Strategy, Global Framework for Transition to Circular Economy, promoting energy and transport connectivity and implementation of water diplomacy, as well as Turkmenistan’s readiness to host the ministerial conference on financing for development in 2025. Turkmenistan reconfirmed its commitment to take measures to address climate change, accelerate SDGs implementation, and promote and protect human rights, including through the cooperation with UN human rights mechanisms.

Concluding the first session, the members of Strategic Advisory Board agreed to accept the report by the Foreign Minister on the outcomes of the UNSG’s visit to Turkmenistan and to transform the initiatives proposed by the Turkmen side during the Global Governance Summit and at the meeting with the UN Secretary-General to concrete activities to be reflected in the next cycle of the UN-Turkmenistan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 which is under development now.

During the second session of the meeting, the meeting participants exchanged proposals and ideas with regard to development of the Plan of Actions to implement the UNGA Resolution to mark 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. The statements by the Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers for education and science and for economy and finance as well as the speeches by the heads of UN agencies highlighted concrete suggestions to be reflected in the action plan. The participants welcomed all initiatives proposed by the UN side. It was agreed that a national trust fund would be established to fund the activities of the Action Plan. The trust fund will be capitalized based on government co-financing, funds of the UN system and, possibly, other donors. The meeting participants decided that a joint working group will be formed to finalize the Plan and submit it for approval by the next meeting of the Strategic Advisory Board to be held in September 2024.

The meeting provided a platform for Turkmenistan and the United Nations to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting peace, trust, and sustainable development. The participants reiterated their dedication to collaborating closely in the implementation of the UN Resolution, aiming to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for Turkmenistan, the region and the world.

The “Turkmenistan – UN” Strategic Advisory Board was established by the President of Turkmenistan to enhance cooperation and strategic dialogue between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations. The board focuses on advancing shared goals in peace, development, and humanitarian assistance. ///UN Turkmenistan, 16 Jul 2024