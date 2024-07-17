News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The second meeting of the Turkmenistan–UN Strategic Advisory Board was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

The second meeting of the Turkmenistan–UN Strategic Advisory Board was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

By

On July 16, 2024, the second meeting of the Turkmenistan–UN Strategic Advisory Board was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The agenda included consideration of the results of the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Turkmenistan, as well as discussion of the Action Plan in Turkmenistan and abroad for the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025”.

Noting the special significance of the visit of the UN Secretary-General in the history of relations between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, the meeting participants agreed that the visit’s outcomes would further strengthen partnership and give a new impetus taking into account current realities.

As it was emphasized, at the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, resolution 78/266 on declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust was adopted by consensus on 21 March 2024, which demonstrates the importance of continuing activities to promote a culture of peaceful dialogue in the international community.

During the meeting, it was also stated that the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” as a platform for joint action is designed to contribute to the settlement of emerging conflict situations by peaceful, political and diplomatic methods and means, strengthening trusting relations between nations. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and the United Nations held the first meeting of the joint Strategic Advisory Board
  2. Azerbaijan ADA University and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting
  3. Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the CIS Secretary General
  4. A briefing on the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives in the field of healthcare was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  5. The President of Turkmenistan received the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom
  6. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the President of Pakistan
  7. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  8. Participation of the minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan in Central Asia – EU meeting
  9. Important aspects of Turkmen-Uzbek relations were reviewed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  10. Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a Meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan