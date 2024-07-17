On July 16, 2024, the second meeting of the Turkmenistan–UN Strategic Advisory Board was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The agenda included consideration of the results of the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Turkmenistan, as well as discussion of the Action Plan in Turkmenistan and abroad for the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025”.

Noting the special significance of the visit of the UN Secretary-General in the history of relations between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, the meeting participants agreed that the visit’s outcomes would further strengthen partnership and give a new impetus taking into account current realities.

As it was emphasized, at the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, resolution 78/266 on declaring 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust was adopted by consensus on 21 March 2024, which demonstrates the importance of continuing activities to promote a culture of peaceful dialogue in the international community.

During the meeting, it was also stated that the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolution “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” as a platform for joint action is designed to contribute to the settlement of emerging conflict situations by peaceful, political and diplomatic methods and means, strengthening trusting relations between nations. ///MFA Turkmenistan