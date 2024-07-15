Registration Open for the 29th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2024” (OGT 2024)

Registration is now open for the 29th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2024” (OGT 2024), to be held in Ashgabat on 23-25 October 2024.

This flagship event of energy sector is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit” and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The purpose of OGT 2024

The Conference’s purpose is to strengthen regional dialogue on the further sustainable development of the energy sector and to expand opportunities for attracting direct foreign investment into Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry.

The sideline participation and business meetings will offer insights into new investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, development plans for the Galkynysh gas field, strategies for optimizing production at existing oil and gas fields, exploration opportunities in offshore Caspian Sea blocks, the role of renewable energy in Turkmenistan’s energy mix, environmental considerations in hydrocarbon resource development.

OGT 2024 participants will discuss the latest developments in the global energy sector, regional and global trends affecting the development of Turkmenistan’s energy sector, energy diplomacy issues, as well as major regional projects, including the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline.

About the Conference program

The plenary session will discuss new trends in the global energy market and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Reports on commodities for the energy transition with key trends and investment opportunities will also be heard.

Special attention will be paid to the role of technological innovation and human capital in the energy transition, including the key role of natural gas as a low-carbon fuel.

Separate sessions will reveal environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon fields aimed at reducing methane and CO2 emissions, as well as accelerating the monetization of natural resources through new projects in the field of alternative energy sources.

S&P Global Commodity Insights will host the pre-conference sessions titled “Gas & Energy Transition Markets” and “the Latest Tendencies in the Upstream”, which will serve as a platform for industry professionals to share ideas and better understand the current and future landscape of the energy sector.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will also contribute to the OGT discussions as part of a technical session on the world’s best practices for the construction of underground gas storage facilities.

Last but not least, the pre-conference session with the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals: Youth Perspectives will be organized.

Potential participants of OGT 2024

The Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2024 conference and exhibition is expected to attract a record number of high-profile attendees, including top CEOs of leading international energy companies, representatives from international organizations, leaders from major global financial institutions.

Last year’s OGT edition attracted over 700 delegates, with a significant increase in international participation. In 2023, the conference welcomed over 400 attendees from 49 countries.

Registration

Registration for in-person participation is open until 13 October 2024.

The organizers will provide visa support to all registered delegates.

For more information on the terms of participation in the conference, please visit the event’s website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

