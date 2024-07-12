A meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye

On July 11, 2024, a meeting was held between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Türkiye Mekan Ishangulyev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim.

During the meeting, the parties outlined the priority areas of the Turkmen-Turkish agenda, and mutual interest in developing mutually beneficial bilateral dialogue, including in the political, trade and economic spheres, was confirmed.

An exchange of views also took place on current issues of interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries, including holding Turkmen-Turkish consultations on consular issues and intensifying contacts in the context of expanding the legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

Along with this, issues of holding joint events to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of Eastern literature Magtymguly Fragi were discussed.

In conclusion, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful continuation of the established productive interaction. ///nCa, 12 July 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)